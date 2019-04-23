New parents are to receive two additional weeks of paid leave during their baby’s first year.

Legislation is being published today by the Government that will come into effect in November.

The Minister for Social Protection says the scheme is non transferable meaning each parent has to ‘use it or lose it’.

The new benefit will begin as two weeks leave at €245 but will be extended to 7 weeks by 2021.

Minister Regina Doherty says it’s important for fathers to stay at home with their child too.

“It’s as important for the fathers to stay at home and not just for the babies”.

Up to 60 thousand parents a year are set to benefit from this scheme and it will also enable male same-sex couples to receive adoptive leave and benefit.