Thousands of students across the South East are preparing to sit their Leaving Certificate exams.

Whether you’re doing the compulsory 6 subjects, or you’ve chosen to do extra, the advice from the professionals remains the same.

Here on Beat, we want to try ease some of the stress that students may be feeling, and add some reassurance by speaking with professionals in the know.

Our Beat News spotlight on Leaving Certificate Stress and Transitioning to Third Level Education looks at preparation tips for the exams, and outlines what you should remember when heading to college in September.

All of the episodes are available to listen back to on our SoundCloud account – Beat 102 103.beat

Episode 01: Gemma Lawlor – Guidance Counselor with Tyndall College Carlow.

Episode 02: Aishling O’Toole – Waterford Institute of Technology.

Episode 03: Lorna Fitzpatrick – Vice President of the Southern Region of the Union of Students in Ireland.

Episode 04: Derek O’Byrne – Registrar at Waterford Institute of Technology.

Episode 05: Jack Deacon – Deputy Director of Spunout.ie.