A contingency plan has been developed by the Department of Education for the postponed written Leaving Certificate exams in case the recent surge in Covid-19 figures cause them to be put off once again.

The rescheduled exams were due to take place in November, but if they are but off due to public health concerns, students from the Leaving Cert class of 2020 would sit their exams alongside this year’s class in June according to the Irish Examiner.

When the exams were postponed in June, all students had the chance to receive calculated grades to allow them to move on to third level, however, students could also opt to receive the calculated grades in the interim, before sitting the rescheduled exams at the later date.

Students who opted to receive the calculated grades and then sit an exam subsequently were assured they would receive the higher of their two results, regardless of whether they attained it through the calculated grades system or in the written examination.

Any students who subsequently qualify for one of their higher preference courses in the CAO system following the written examinations will be offered their improved CAO offer for the 2021/2022 academic year.

It is understood that if last year’s class sit their exams in June, they would not sit the same exam papers as their 2021 counterparts, instead taking the exams based on 2020 examination papers.

A spokesperson for the Department stressed that no decision had yet been made regarding the contingency plan and whether the postponed exams would have to be delayed.

“The State Examination Commission’s (SEC) clear plan and intention, and that of Government, is that the examinations will proceed as planned in November, with schools provided with the required supports to allow the examinations to be held.”

Just under 3,000 students have applied to sit the rescheduled written examinations next month, with the Department adding that all schools will be provided with supports to allow for the examinations to go ahead so long as the public health guidance allows it.