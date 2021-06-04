By Cillian Doyle.

It’s exam season alright!

With the Leaving Cert starting next week, in typical fashion temperatures are expected to soar.

From Tuesday it will be mainly dry with sunny spells and highs of 25 degrees.

Evelyn Cusack from Met Eireann says the forecast is good for this weekend too:

“Well actually it looks very good more next week, quite good for the weekend”

“But when you say sizzling 20 you really are pushing it.”

https://twitter.com/MetEireann/status/1400707171260698624?s=20

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather is hoping supermarkets across the South East have plenty of burger buns for the weekend ahead!

https://twitter.com/CarlowWeather/status/1400578013641723904?s=20