By Kenneth Fox

Leaving Cert students will receive their calculated grades through the online portal, according to the Minister for Education Norma Foley.

In a statement released today, the Minister said schools will be asked to provide support to students in an appropriate way on the day, through enabling students to come to the school at a scheduled time.

In the past, students would go to their school on the day results were released and they would be given a certificate which indicated the grades they got in each subject.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Leaving Cert exams were replaced by the calculated grades system which was recently delayed until 9.00am on September 7th.

Students are being asked to respect social distancing and to behave in a responsible way on September 7th.

Schools will have the flexibility to ask some classes not to attend on the day to ensure adequate social distancing in schools.

Challenging task

In a statement today, The Minister said it has not been an easy process getting the new system up and running.

“Creating an entirely new system of calculated grades has been a huge and challenging task. The contribution of the stakeholders and their involved input at every stage has been key in getting to this point.

“I am pleased that we have been able to bring clarity for students on how and when the results will be issued and how they will be supported.

“I know what a stressful time this is for students. The wellbeing of the students and the integrity and fairness of the system are the most important things to me.