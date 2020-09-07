Leaving Cert students have received record grades this year.

Almost 60,000 will receive their results online this morning.

The new calculated grading system, introduced due to Covid-19, shows an increase of 4.4 percent on average across all subjects.

The Department of Education says today’s results are “stronger” than a normal year — but that the grades estimated by teachers were higher again before the calculated grades system brought them down.

16.9 per cent of grades have been cut back.

H1 grades of 90 per cent and above — equivalent to the old A1 — are up 3.3 per cent at Higher Level and 1.7 per cent at Ordinary Level.

There’s been a three per cent rise in H1 grades in Higher-Level Irish, or over 800 more students picking up top marks compared with last year.

In English the increase was 1.3 per cent, or nearly six hundred more, and in Maths there was a two per cent rise at higher level.

In Maths and Irish, the numbers graded at Foundation level has roughly halved.

In Art, Economics, Accounting, Business, Home Ec, the share of H1s at higher level has at least doubled — while in Music, they rose from 4.3 per cent to 13.