By Joleen Murphy

The 2021 Leaving Cert portal reopens at 12 noon today to allow students to select their subjects.

The appeal outcomes from last years Leaving Cert results are also issued today.

Students have until 6pm Friday to make their subject selection before the portal closes.

Wexford Irish Second Level Students Union officer Quinton Kelly explains more.

“It reopens to allow all Leaving Cert students to register and confirm their choices if they have not already done so when the portal first opened.

“The choices you are going to make this week are the final choices for the level you wish to be examined in for accredited grades and you will not be able to make any changes after you make your final submission through the portal.

“If you are sitting the exam in June, you will still be able to change your level for the exam on the day.”