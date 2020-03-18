There are calls for the Leaving Cert and college exams to be deferred until the autumn because of the coronavirus.

Schools and colleges are shut until the end of the month for now to contain the spread of the infection.

Peter Finnegan from the Teaching Council of Ireland thinks the Leaving Cert and other exams should be postponed until September.

“I would be looking at September as a target date so at least people have a date that they are working towards,” said Mr Finnegan.

“It takes pressure off teachers, it takes pressure off parents and it focuses the young people that are sitting them on September as a date.”