A learner driver has been arrested in Co. Kilkenny after he tested positive for two illegal substances and was found to have no tax and no insurance on display.

The man was stopped at a checkpoint in Callan in the early hours of this morning.

The driver who was on a learner permit, tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

He was arrested and a drug sample was taken for analysis.

The vehicle that had no tax and no insurance disc on display was seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

A court appearance is to follow.