A learner driver in the UK has failed his driving test for the tenth time after showing up in a stolen motor.

The male arrived at an examination centre outside Birmingham in a stolen white Mitsubishi crossover unsupervised, a move which the UK’s Force Response Unit labelled “stupid”.

The motorist was then arrested by police yesterday at around 11am under suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.


The UK Force Response unit later posted an image of the vehicle in question on Twitter, stating: “Male turns up at the driving test centre for his driving test. Having driven himself there unsupervised. Then fails his test for the 10th time  male arrested by D unit Newtown for TWOC offence.”

Image: @ResponseWMP Twitter

