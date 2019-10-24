A learner driver in the UK has failed his driving test for the tenth time after showing up in a stolen motor.

The male arrived at an examination centre outside Birmingham in a stolen white Mitsubishi crossover unsupervised, a move which the UK’s Force Response Unit labelled “stupid”.

The motorist was then arrested by police yesterday at around 11am under suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Welcome to the world of stupid. Male turns up at the driving test centre for his driving test. Having driven himself there unsupervised. Then fails his test for the 10th time 🤦‍♂️ male arrested by D unit Newtown for TWOC offence. pic.twitter.com/hOekgjyl1g — Force Response (@ResponseWMP) October 23, 2019

The UK Force Response unit later posted an image of the vehicle in question on Twitter, stating: “Male turns up at the driving test centre for his driving test. Having driven himself there unsupervised. Then fails his test for the 10th time male arrested by D unit Newtown for TWOC offence.”

Image: @ResponseWMP Twitter