By Robbie Byrne,

CarePlus Pharmacies is making period products free to women who need them in a bid to tackle period poverty.

Period poverty relates to the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand-washing facilities, and waste management, with a recent study noting that almost half of Irish girls aged between 12-19 find it difficult to pay for sanitary products.

Registration is needed online for people to avail of the offer with the company saying it is proud to help break down barriers to women’s health.

You can register here.

Commenting on the announcement, CarePlus said:

“Following the fantastic movement by Lidl Ireland to launch a charity initiative to combat period poverty in Ireland, we were inspired to follow in their footsteps.

“In support of the fantastic work done by Claire Hunt at Homeless Period Ireland, we want to support women and young girls who may not have access to essential period products that they need, restoring their dignity and ensuring that are not subjected to using unsuitable or unsafe materials as a substitute, or nothing at all.”

Thanks to @lidl_ireland for starting the conversation on #PeriodPoverty. We are proud to announce that @CarePlusIreland will support @HomelessPeriodD to make period products available for free through our network of pharmacies. Details are available on https://t.co/TJUiLWSc2L pic.twitter.com/EpyvYEbGHZ — CarePlus Pharmacy (@CarePlusIreland) April 26, 2021

Check out CarePlus’ South East pharmacies below:

Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipp

Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Ardfinnan, Co. Tipp

Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow

Thurles, Co. Tipp

Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels