A leading medicinal cannabis advocate has hailed the approval of two products under the Medical Cannabis Access Programme as a step in the right direction.

Aurora Cannabis and MGC Pharmaceuticals have both been given the green light to supply their products in Ireland.

They will soon be made available to people suffering from certain medical conditions, including multiple sclerosis and severe treatment-resistant epilepsy.

Medicinal cannabis advocate Vera Twomey says it’s a positive development, but believes more people should be able to benefit from the treatment.

“It is a step, but if you look at the conditions that are set out for medical cannabis to be prescribed for you have drug-resistant epilepsy, the side effects of chemotherapy and spasms associated with MS”, she said.

“It is extraordinarily narrow.”