Lawyers for one of the boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder have submitted three grounds of appeal ahead of his hearing next month.

Last June, BOY B was found guilty of murdering the Kildare schoolgirl, whose body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Dublin in May 2018.

It was the prosecution’s case that the then 13-year-old lured Ana from her home in Leixlip, knowing what was to happen to her.

He refused to accept the jury’s unanimous verdict, and indicated his intention to appeal at an early stage.

His friend BOY A was found guilty of murder and aggravated sexual assault, but he hasn’t launched an appeal against either conviction.