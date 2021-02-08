By Dean Egan.

The average rent nationwide in the final three months of 2020 was almost 1% higher than a year previously, according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie.

In Waterford city, the average rent is €1,039, rising by 5.6% from the previous year while it rose by 7.7% in Tipperary to €908.

Despite being the smallest county in the South East, Carlow’s average rent in the last 3 months of 2020 is €1,032, up 7% from the same time in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny and Wexford’s year on year rent change from quarter 4 of 2020 has increased 5.8% and 5.2% respectively since the previous year.

It now costs on average €1,035 in Kilkenny and €902 in Wexford.