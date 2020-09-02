There has been one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 1st September, the HPSC has been notified of 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

40 are men / 48 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

56% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

53 in Dublin, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 21 cases are Clare, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.