Last night, 1,006 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health, along with 54 additional deaths.

In the South East, Wexford recorded 27 new cases – the highest county case figure in the region.

That’s followed by 22 in Waterford, 8 in Tipperary, 7 in Carlow and Kilkenny recorded less than 5 new cases in the county last night.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the South East now stands at 139.

There are 7 patients receiving critical care with the virus in University Hospital Waterford, 5 in South Tipperary General, 4 in St. Lukes in Kilkenny and 4 in Wexford General Hospital.

Figures show that there is currently just 1 critical care bed available in the region and there are 58 general beds available.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

153,654 people have received their first dose and 86,833 people have received their second dose.