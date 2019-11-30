The remains of the last 23 of 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a lorry near London in October have been brought to Vietnam.

The remains of the 23 victims arrived at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi early today according to local government bodies.

Vietnam News Agency has reported that seven of the bodies were cremated in Britain before being repatriated.

The first 16 of the bodies had been repatriated on Wednesday to their home towns in Vietnam where they were received by relatives.

Police in Vietnam have arrested 10 people in connection with the deaths.

On Monday, the driver of the truck, from Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, admitted plotting to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.