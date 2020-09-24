24 September 2020
The winning lotto ticket from last night was sold in Kilkenny.
Somebody is waking up €5.3m richer this morning.
The lucky numbers were 2, 5, 7, 29, 38, 42 and the bonus was 27.
The winning shop will be revealed tomorrow.
