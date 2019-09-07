There was no winner of  last night’s lotto, worth €3,619,960.

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 12, 25, 34 and 39, bonus number 42.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 07, 2019

Daily Million Results – Jackpot  €1,000,000

There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

16, 20, 23, 27, 30, 34 | 25


Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

6, 7, 14, 16, 31, 35 | 4

Lotto Results – Jackpot  €3,619,960

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 91,000 players won prizes.

Lotto Plus 1 Results – Jackpot  €1,000,000

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

4, 5, 26, 27, 34, 47 | 32

Lotto Plus 2 Results – Jackpot  €250,000

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

16, 23, 26, 34, 38, 39 | 12

Lotto 54321 Results – Jackpot  €125,000

Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results – Jackpot  €125,000

Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results – Jackpot  €125,000

Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

6, 10, 20, 26, 29, 38 | 4

