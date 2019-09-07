There was no winner of last night’s lotto, worth €3,619,960.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 07, 2019
Lotto Results – Jackpot €3,619,960
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 91,000 players won prizes.
8, 11, 12, 25, 34, 39 | 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results – Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
4, 5, 26, 27, 34, 47 | 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results – Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
16, 23, 26, 34, 38, 39 | 12
Lotto 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000
8, 11, 12, 25, 34, 39 | 42
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000
4, 5, 26, 27, 34, 47 | 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000
16, 23, 26, 34, 38, 39 | 12
Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
5, 6, 11, 16, 31, 36 | 7
Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000
6, 10, 20, 26, 29, 38 | 4