The National Lottery has this morning appealed to Lotto players in Co. Kilkenny to check their Lotto tickets after one lucky ticketholder scooped last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €6,834,410.

The winning Lotto numbers are: 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41 and the bonus number was 1.

This latest Lotto win is the ninth jackpot win this year with over €62 million claimed in jackpot prizes alone. In 2019, over €125 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 17 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Since 1988, there have been 25 Lotto jackpot winners in Co. Kilkenny who have shared a whopping €36.1 million in jackpot prizes between them.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store this Monday:

“Is there any better time of the year to become a multi-millionaire, then just as the festive period is closing in?

“We are now appealing for anybody who may have purchased their Lotto ticket in Kilkenny in the last number of days to check their tickets carefully and make contact with us as soon as possible. With a Lotto jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in”.

This jackpot was close to being shared as another Lotto player from Co. Westmeath fell just one number short, matching five numbers and the bonus ball. This lucky Lotto player will win a cool €99,906 and this ticket was sold at the Grove Service Station in Baylough, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The National Lottery has also revealed that the EuroMillions ticket for Friday night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’, worth €1 million, was sold in Finglas in West Dublin. The ticket was bought at Paul’s Newsagency in the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre, Cardiffsbridge Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Speaking on selling this golden EuroMillions ticket, Louise O’Reilly, manager at Paul’s Newsagency said the staff were ‘absolutely buzzing’ to hear the news

“I’m looking forward to spreading the word to all our local customers, which makes up the vast majority of our trade. Paul’s Newsagency has been in business for more than 35 years – even predating the National Lottery so we are part of the Finglas community. I really hope it is a regular customer, It would be fantastic news for the Finglas area so I wish the winner all the luck in the world.”

This was the second of two such raffle events held last week which were both won in the capital city. Each EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland has a unique ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ code and this winning code number is IHKS43344.

The National Lottery is appealing to its players in Kilkenny as well as in Finglas and the wider Dublin area to check their Lotto and EuroMillions tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaires.

The spokesperson for the National Lottery continued: “If you are the winner of one of these incredible prizes, be sure to sign the back of your ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as you can on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize in time for Christmas.”

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 07, 2019 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 1, 18, 20, 24, 32, 39 | 37 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize. 3, 5, 8, 10, 17, 25 | 39 Lotto Results – Jackpot €6,834,410 There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 106,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of € 99,906. 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41 | 1 Lotto Plus 1 Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 7, 8, 21, 33, 34, 36 | 13 Lotto Plus 2 Results – Jackpot €250,000 1, 4, 7, 28, 36, 38 | 20 Lotto 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41 | 1 Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 7, 8, 21, 33, 34, 36 | 13 Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 1, 4, 7, 28, 36, 38 | 20 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 1, 11, 15, 17, 23, 29 | 10 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize. 1, 8, 13, 21, 24, 25 | 20 Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results – Jackpot €125,000 7, 8, 21, 33, 34, 36 | 13

According to the National Lottery nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.5bn has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €228 million was raised; the equivalent of €625,000 a day in support for local good causes in communities across Ireland.