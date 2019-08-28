Michael Doyle (right), owner of the Spar store in Portmarnock, Co Dublin celebrates after his store sold the winning ticket for last night’s EuroMillions Plus top prize.

EuroMillions players in Portmarnock in North County Dublin are being urged to check their tickets today after someone scooped the €500,000 Plus top prize in last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Spar Store on the Strand Road in the seaside town.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 04, 08, 20, 35, 45.

While there was no winner of the massive €108m jackpot, over 58,000 players in Ireland won prizes. Next Friday’s EuroMillions draw now rolls to incredible €120m.

The owners of the store in Portmarnock are celebrating today after selling the lucky ticket.

Michael Doyle who has owned the Spar for over seven years said: “There’s great excitement in Portmarnock this morning as news of the half-million euro win spreads throughout the town.

The lottery terminal is in the store is already flat out checking tickets with customers hoping that they have the big winner!

The winner could literally be anybody – it has been a very busy couple of days in the shop as beachgoers have been soaking up the last few days of the summer with their ice-creams and of course lottery tickets,” he said.

A National Lottery spokesperson also appealed for all EuroMillions players to check their tickets and said: “Last night’s EuroMillions draws produced an incredible 58,000 winners in Ireland so we are encouraging every single player to check their tickets, regardless of where they bought them.

“If you are the lucky winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize, we advise you to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize”.