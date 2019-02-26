A teenager died of traumatic head injuries following a road traffic collision, an inquest heard.

Adam Kennedy (15) died in the intensive care unit at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital on November 8, 2018.

His father Gerry Kennedy formally identified his body to Garda Peter Elliott at the specialist brain injury clinic at Beaumont Hospital.

The teen, from Kylebrook, Portlaoise, Co Laois was pronounced dead at 3pm.

A post-mortem conducted by pathologist Dr Jane Cryan gave the cause of death as traumatic head injury due to a road traffic collision.

Inspector Oliver Baker told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that investigations are ongoing and a file is being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP.)

Insp Baker was granted a six month adjournment of the inquest by the coroner to allow for further inquiries.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until July 25, 2019 for mention and extended her condolences to the Kennedy family.

