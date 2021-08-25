By Cillian Doyle.

It looks like Electric Picnic won’t take place this year.

Earlier this month Laois County Council refused a license the festival.

Organisers have called on Laois County Council to change their minds to let the weekend event take place this year following remarks by the Chief Medical Officer, following anger and frustration among the entertainment industry after last weekend’s All Ireland Hurling final.

Dr Tony Holohan said there would be no major public health concerns for large outdoor gatherings – providing everyone attending was vaccinated.

This morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly added that it’s something Cabinet could consider for live events.

However, according to the Irish Independent, Laois County Council will not be changing their minds on refusing Electric Picnic to go ahead.

The paper reports that in a statement, the council said that it ‘refused permission for the festival initially’ having taken into consideration advice from the HSE.

Laois County Council says it can’t reverse its decision to reject a license for next month’s Electric Picnic.

It says even if a new application is made, it wouldn’t be possible to make a decision in time for September’s event.

https://twitter.com/sineadspain/status/1430533887403466756?s=20