The Fire Service is appealing to the public not to light fires outdoors in a bid to stop wildfires.

It says tackling those blazes could impact on their ability to respond to other emergencies.

In a statement, it says it is important to have fire brigades immediately available to respond.

Landowners are also being urged to be vigilant and report uncontrolled or unattended fires.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said that it is “more important than ever” that no one should start an illegal fire in the countryside.

He said that it will cause unnecessary diversions of emergency service resources.

“Wildfires put homes and livelihoods at direct risk and cause considerable disruption to rural communities and habitats.

“At any time but particularly in the current emergency, such disturbance to rural dwellers, including those who are old and vulnerable, cannot be permitted under any circumstances.”