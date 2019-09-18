The Dáil has heard a claim that a Dublin landlord sexually harassed a tenant who couldn’t afford the rent.

Ruth Coppinger has read out text messages, reportedly sent to a woman renting a bedsit in the Rathmines area.

“When she said she had to leave because the rent was too expensive, the landlord said, ‘Are you coming to live with me in my house?’, Ms Coppinger said.

“She said, ‘Are you being serious?’ And he replies, ‘Yes, I think you’re beautiful. Maybe you can stay there for two months at half money and we go for dinner and see what happens.’

“When she rejected this, he said, ‘I’ll make you a better offer. You can stay for free until Christmas if we can agree something.'”

The Solidarity TD has called for proper research to find out how many tenants have been put in similar situations.