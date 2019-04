Lahart Garages in Kilkenny have received a National award for Best Presented Cars in Leinster.

The Dealership is among the first winners of the 2019 Car Dealership Awards which are hosted by CarsIreland.ie and Ulster Bank’s Lombard.

Laharts took away the ‘Best Presentation’ Award based on the quality and consistency of their photographs, creativity and quality of information provided on their online car advertisements on CarsIreland.ie.