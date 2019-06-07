Millions of ladybirds formed a swarm so big that it appeared on radar.

The large echo created by the massive bloom of ladybirds on Wednesday. Pic: National Weather Service

The 80-mile swarm was spotted by meteorologists over Southern California on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service showed the swarm moving through the desert, around 70 miles from Los Angeles.

“The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a ‘bloom’,” the National Weather Service’s (NWS) San Diego station tweeted on Wednesday.

It is reported that Joe Dandrea, a meteorologist in that office, had to call an observer in the San Bernadino mountains to find out the nature of the huge radar return.

He told the LA Times: “The observer there said you could see little specks flying by. I don’t think they’re dense like a cloud.”

They were spotted using next-generation radar were flying at between 5,000ft and 9,000ft, he said.