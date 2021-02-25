It’s being reported this afternoon that Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot last night while walking three of the stars beloved pets.

The incident is said to have happened near her home in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Two men allegedly shot the dog walker in the chest up to four times.

He was transported to hospital in a ‘grave’ condition, officials said and is reportedly in a critical condition.

Two of Gaga’s three dogs were stolen.

One of the singers three bulldog’s was later recovered by police.

No arrests have yet been made.

The story is developing..

Lady Gaga posted this photo at her home with her three beloved dogs, Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo.