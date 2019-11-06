Why break our hearts like that Gaga?

Lady Gaga has revealed her romance with Bradley Cooper was orchestrated for the public eye.

In a new interview with Oprah, as a special guest interviewer for Elle, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer commented on the much talked about relationship.

“I mean, we made a love story”, she explained.

The pair grew closer during filming for ‘A Star is Born’ but it wasn’t until the Oscars performance that eyebrows were truly raised.

Gaga spoke about the rumours stating “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love”.

“And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars”.

“We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on”.

“And we worked hard on it, we worked for days”.

” We mapped the whole timing out – it was orchestrated as a performance”.

After the performance, media was stiffled with rumours of a real romance between the pair. Commenting on its success Gaga says”I guess we did a good job”.