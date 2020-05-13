There’s been a stand-up row in the Dáil over the new system for the Leaving Cert.

Labour’s Aodhan O’Riordain says the algorithms used by the Department to standardise results will impact unfairly on disadvantaged schools, as the results will be partly compared to previous years.

According to the Department of Education’s ‘Guide to Calculated Grades for Leaving Cert Students 2020’:

“School-sourced data [the average grade given by the teacher and approved by the Principal] will be combined with historical data available from the SEC through a process called standardisation in order to generate the calculated grade for the students in the subject.

Minister Joe McHugh claims the system will be fair and won’t disadvantage any students however Deputy O’Riordain called the process a ‘disgrace’.