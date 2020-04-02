Labour has argued TDs should be supporting the “stay at home” message and not having non-essential sittings of the Dáil.

A controversial sitting of the Dáil takes place later with the Labour Party boycotting it.

The House will meet this afternoon for a three hour session to debate the coronavirus.

There will be measures in place to allow social distancing – with no more than 30 per cent of TDs allowed to attend.

But Labour has argued TDs should be supporting the “stay at home” message and not having non-essential sittings of the Dáil.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she won’t be in attendance because she is feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer has topped the Labour Panel poll and been re-elected to the upper house.