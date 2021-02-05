By Joleen Murphy

The Labour leader says he’s worried about the amount of time young people are spending online.

Alan Kelly raised his concerns in the Dail about screen-time, with schools closed until at least March.

The Tipperary TD says the pandemic will lead to problems for year’s to come.

“I met a young man yesterday, he goes for two 10km runs because it’s the main thing that keeps him going.

“I’m deeply worried about the amount of time younger people are spending online, up until the late hours of the morning.

“If they are school going age, not being able to deal with school work.

“There are real significant issues that will cause us problems for many years.”

The Tipperary TD says it’s been a mix of positives and negatives.

“There are some good things that have come out of Covid in relation to video therapies and how we should use them more often.

“People who are working from home and where it’s going is a huge benefit to all in our country.”

“But really in elation to our people, I have serious worries and concerns of the legacy of what happening.”

Photo Credit: Pexels Images