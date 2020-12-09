The Labour Leader, Alan Kelly, has apologised for not wearing a face covering on the Luas in Dublin.

A picture, seen by independent.ie, shows him not wearing a face mask while travelling through the capital.

The Tipperary TD apologised on Wednesday morning and said he was distracted while watching Manchester United’s Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig.

