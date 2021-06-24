Learner drivers have been granted a 10 month extension to renew their permit.

Due to restrictions on driving lessons and tests, people whose permit was due to expire between March 2020 and July 2021 can wait an additional 10 months before applying for a new green licence.

The move is in addition to the 8 month extension granted at the start of the pandemic, meaning learning permits that were due to expire in March 2020 are valid until this September.

💳🚗Today I have announced a further 10-month extension to the validity period of #learnerpermits in response to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. Those benefitting from this extension don’t need to do anything, our systems will update records automatically✔️ https://t.co/K6187EllWH pic.twitter.com/QKVC9ioMar — Hildegarde Naughton (@1Hildegarde) June 24, 2021