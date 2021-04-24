Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter.

By Cillian Doyle.

A learner driver was caught travelling 33 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in Waterford.

Waterford Roads Policing detected the grey Opel travelling at 133kph in a 100kph zone.

Gardaí pulled over the car and found that the learner driver was driving unaccompanied and had no L plates displayed on the vehicle.

The L plate driver was fined as a result.

In a tweet, An Garda Síochána stated:

“Waterford Roads Policing detected this learner driver travelling at 133kph in a 100 kph zone.

When driver was stopped it was discovered that they were also driving unaccompanied and with no L plates. Fixed Charged Noticed issued.”

Waterford Roads Policing detected this learner driver travelling at 133kph in a 100 kph zone. When driver was stopped it was discovered that they were also driving unaccompanied and with no L plates. Fixed Charged Noticed issued. pic.twitter.com/IVuwK1CIcO — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 23, 2021