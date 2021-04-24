Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter.
By Cillian Doyle.
A learner driver was caught travelling 33 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in Waterford.
Waterford Roads Policing detected the grey Opel travelling at 133kph in a 100kph zone.
Gardaí pulled over the car and found that the learner driver was driving unaccompanied and had no L plates displayed on the vehicle.
The L plate driver was fined as a result.
In a tweet, An Garda Síochána stated:
“Waterford Roads Policing detected this learner driver travelling at 133kph in a 100 kph zone.
When driver was stopped it was discovered that they were also driving unaccompanied and with no L plates. Fixed Charged Noticed issued.”
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 23, 2021