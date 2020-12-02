Krispy Kreme is to open its second Irish outlet in Dublin city centre.

It will be at the former Central Bank on Dame Street.

With krispy Kreme’s first Irish store in Blanchardstown being its best performing in the world a second outlet is now opening.

The Dublin store saw weekly revenues of almost €300,000 in its first few months of opening and queues which forced its drive thru to shut.

Its now been announced the doughnut shop will open at the Central Plaza on Dame Street early next year.

It will be a fully glazzed store in front of the former Central Bank and the walkway which links to Temple Bar.