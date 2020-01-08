A professional services firm is creating 800 jobs across the country this year.

KPMG says it is expanding due to strong demand for its services in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway.

The roles are in various areas of the business, such as tax-consulting, digital and cyber-security.

Managing partner Seamus Hand says they will be hiring experienced professionals and graduates.

“They’ll come on stream over the course of the year,” he said.

“There’s two categories in it; there’s 400 people we will recruit as part of our graduate recruitment programme and a further 400 on top of that as experienced professionals.

“The graduate recruitment typically takes place over the course of the year but with a particular focus in Q3.”