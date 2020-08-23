A kite surfer is safe after he got into trouble in Galway Bay.

He was rescued from an island late yesterday.

The kite surfer was on the sea in Galway Bay when he got into difficulty between Hare Island and Rabbit Island off Ballyloughan beach at around 5pm yesterday evening.

The man in his early 30s set off from Ballyloughane beach near Renmore at about 4.50pm and a member of the public spotted him in trouble as the tide was going out and raised the alarm.

The Coastguard asked the Galway RNLI lifeboat to come to his aid.

He came off the board a number of times, became heavily fatigued and was blown onto Rabitt Island where he was rescued by the lifeboat.

The man who was not from the area was wearing a wetsuit but not a lifejacket.

The RNLI says a key factor when taking to the water for any water sports activities is a knowledge of the local tides and wind direction.