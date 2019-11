Kilmore Quay in County Wexford is one of the areas releasing the most raw sewage into the environment every day.

Sewage from the equivalent of 77,000 people in 36 towns and villages is released into the environment without treatment.

Half of the raw sewage comes from the County Wexford village along with Arklow and Cobh, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Andy Fanning from the EPA says Irish Water needs to get on top of the issue.