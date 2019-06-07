Vicky Phelan has revealed the name of her upcoming book is “Overcoming”.

The cervical cancer campaigner’s memoir will be released this September.

The 45-year-old mother of two rose to national prominence when she lifted the lid on how hundreds of smear tests had been misread.

Despite having a terminal diagnosis, Ms Phelan has campaigned on behalf of the women and families affected by the scandal, which resulted in an independent report into CervicalCheck and ill women are able to access the potentially life-saving drug Pembrolizumab.

Ms Phelan announced the name this morning on Twitter, saying: “We finally got the book finished. Naomi Linehan and I have had a busy few weeks getting it over the line. So exciting.

“Overcoming is published by Hachette in September. You can pre-order the book via Easons and Dubray Books.

The Limerick woman hopes her book shows readers life is worth living even in the hardest of times.

In March she stepped back from campaigning after a health setback.

She said: “I wanted to get my story out. People know all about me and cervical cancer and what I’ve done. There have been other things that have happened in my life and all of these things shape you.”