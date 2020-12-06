Kilkenny’s Market Cross has extended their opening hours in the run up to Christmas.

Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny City, which is 26 years old, has up to 40 outlets including Golden Discs, Penneys and Paco and extended opening hours will vary from day to day.

Non essential retailers were allowed to re-open since the country’s shift back to Level 3 Living with Covid Plan on December 1st.

Fashion outlet Paco has moved into a larger outlet within the centre, expanding its offerings on shoes and accessories, and introducing menswear.

Leslie Cleere, manager of the centre, explains the reason for longer hours:

‘Really it’s just to allow people a safe shopping experience, that there is not large queues. There is a nice steady flow, you’re not waiting too long at all. It’s very efficient and very professional’.

The roofless courtyard centre will also be running a 12 Days of Christmas promotion, giving away 12 luxury hampers and €1,000 in shopping centre vouchers.

Centre manager Leslie Cleere is also encouraging shoppers stick to the guidelines set out by the government adding ‘we all need to appreciate that this new way of shopping is all new to everyone. Protect yourself by wearing a mask and in turn you are protecting others as well. Keep a safe distance, follow the guidelines and be calm and patient.’