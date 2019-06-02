The winner of the 2019 VHI Women’s Mini Marathon is Aoibhe Richardson from Kilkenny in a time of 34 minutes, 35 seconds.

Catherina Mullen from Metro/St. Brigid’s was second across the finish line in 35 minutes and 1second.

Breege Connolly from City of Derry Spartans secured third place in 35 minutes, 14 seconds.

Sinead Kane from Le Cheile won the Visually Impaired Category in a time of 44 minutes, 29 seconds.

The event is still underway, with about 30-thousand women taking part in the 10 kilometre route.

The women’s mini marathon has raised more than 217 million euro for charity since 1983.