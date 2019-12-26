Being aware of how much we eat over the festive season can often slip off our to-do list.

It has become the norm to overindulge over the Christmas period.

That’s the advice from Lisa Doyle, Health Club Assistant Manager in Newpark Hotel Kilkenny.

Speaking to Beat News she explains how easy it is to pile on the pounds:

“3,500 calories is the equivalent to one pound of weight on the scales. I think the average consumption on Christmas Day is 5,000 calories or something crazy (like that), so that’s like one and a half pounds up on the scale straightaway!”

However, one bad meal doesn’t have to lead to a day or week of unhealthy eating over the festive period, and making healthier choices is possible and will lead to you feeling better for the New Year.

A simple way to do this is to ensure half your plate is filled with vegetables when having a meal and drinking plenty of water.

“Stay hydrated (that’s) really important, at least two litres of water a day. It will help everyone with the bloating from all the extra food we eat around the Christmas period, it will help with fluid retention.

It will make you better, and fuller for longer, which will help prevent you from overindulging on all the goodies that are left lying around.”