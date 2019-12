The family of a 22-year-old missing woman from Kilkenny are asking the public for their assistance.

Erin Hanton has been reported missing to Gardaí and was last seen travelling on a bus to Waterford from Kilkenny City.

Erin is described as being 5’5″ in height, of slim build, with mousey-blonde hair.

Family and friends of the young woman are concerned for her welfare and would like anyone with information on Erin’s whereabouts to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.

More to follow…