Kilkenny is the most expensive county in the South-East to buy a new property, acording to GeoDirectory Ireland’s latest report for the second quarter of 2019.

The average price of a property in the Marble County stands at almost €207,000, over €20,000 more than the next expensive South-East county Wexford.

Tipperary is the cheapest county in the region to buy a property on average, at just a touch over €150,000 to acquire somewhere in the Premier County.

However, every single county in the region is below the state average, even when Dublin – whose average is an eye popping €432,000 – is excluded.

There have been over 2,100 new housing developments started in the South-East in the last 12 months.

Geodirectory Ireland’s database aims to provide an up-to-date analysis of over 2 million residential building records.

Wexford had the highest number of new developments in the region with 684, Kilkenny then follows with 509, Waterford has had 471 new developments in the last 12 months, Tipperary 363, and Carlow 154 new developments.

The report also found Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Carlow all within the top 10 for lowest vacancy rates, with Tipperary the county with the lowest proportional amount of apartments to houses.