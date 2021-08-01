A Sunflower Field is currently blossoming in Kilkenny for two suicide prevention charities Taxi Watch and Talk to Tom.

The field is in a secret location in the county, the exact whereabouts of which will be revealed later in the summer on Kilkenny Sunflower Field’s Facebook page.

When announced, people can visit, pick sunflowers, take photographs and leave a donation if they wish, all in a bid to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Derek Devoy set up the suicide prevention initiative Taxi Watch in 2014 after saving three people from taking their own lives in Kilkenny City.

He says, “there’s over 25,000 taxi drivers in Ireland, we’ve more cars on the road than the Gardaí have. It’s great to be able to help them too and to be there for someone, if you’re driving past a location and you see somebody in trouble. You can tell straight away that they’re in bother so it’s good to be able to stop and chat to them and help them out.

People can visit taxiwatch.ie or have a look on their Facebook page to find out more about the initiative.