The store that sold Wednesday’s winning lotto ticket has been revealed.

DeLoughry’s Gala at Talbot’s Inch on the Freshford Road has been confirmed as the shop that sold Wednesday’s Lotto ticket worth almost €3.4m.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 7, 29, 38, 42 with the bonus 27.

The lucky winner has yet to come forward and the National Lottery is urging all players in the county to check their tickets.