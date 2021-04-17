Kevin Galvin

After days of waiting, the shop that sold the winning lotto ticket, worth €12.7 million, in Kilkenny this week has been revealed.

One lucky punter, who dared to buy a ticket at the Circle K on the Waterford Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City, has scooped the enormous jackpot, the 12th highest since the National Lottery began 31 years ago.

The group also confirmed the lucky winner has come forward to claim the massive prize, however it hasn’t been confirmed if they are indeed from the Marble City or not.

While this is the second Lotto jackpot win this year, in 2020 a total of 19 new millionaires were made by the Lotto game in Ireland.