Some are just lucky aren’t they?

A Kilkenny shop has sold its fourth winning Euromillions ticket, after announcing its latest big winner today.

A customer in the Spar in the Irishtown area of Kilkenny City has claimed a Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €166,000, after buying a ticket at the shop on Friday 4th September.

The shop has sold a ticket worth €6 million to a winner six years ago, and have had two other big winners on the European lottery, launched in 2004.

It’s believed the latest winner is local.