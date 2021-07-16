By Dean Egan.

Piltown in County kilkenny was the warmest spot in Ireland yesterday.

A temperature of 25.7c was recorded at 5pm in the evening.

It comes as this weekend is expected to be the hottest so far this year, with temperatures soaring to above 25 degrees.

A warm morning with mix of cloud and sunny spells. Cloud will burn off through the day and getting up to 25c pic.twitter.com/PVVm1O3Fcz — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, beach-goers are being encouraged to take extra care in the water this weekend, and to only swim where lifeguards are on duty.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority have urged people to drive with care as thousands are set to flock to Irish beaches, lakes and beauty spots over the coming days.

The Coast Guard is also urging people to exercise caution if swimming during the hot spell and to follow all beach safety guidelines.

The Government and HSE also asked people to comply with social distancing guidelines – and to avoid overly crowded areas.